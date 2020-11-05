M&S's clothing and home Xmas activity to include targeted online and radio ads

Marks & Spencer's clothing and home Christmas activity will include an online film fronted by Holly Willoughby and a radio campaign tailored to different regions across the UK.

"It's on" is designed to put the spotlight on "fun Christmas moments", the retailer explained, such as matching pyjamas or putting on a sequin top.

In the film, which is yet to be released, Willoughby declares: "Baubles to 2020." It shows a range of M&S home and clothing products and has been adapted into 10 different versions so that customers are shown the one that is most relevant to them.

The brand pointed to IAB research that found that online video consumption has increased by 40% year on year, and video-on-demand is up 38% during lockdown, so it will be using Finecast to help target people on these platforms.

The digital videos will also run across social media, with a big focus on YouTube pre-roll.

For the radio activity, it is the first time that M&S has tailored its ads with location callouts, regional accents and turns of phrase.

To back up its investment in this area, M&S highlighted Radiocentre data that shows that 38% of commercial radio listeners increased their consumption during lockdown.

Campaign reported last week that the brand has opted not to run a Christmas ad on TV for its clothing and home division this year. It follows a tough year for brands because of the financial downturn caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Nathan Ansell, M&S's clothing and home marketing director, said: "Whilst Christmas may feel different this year, we know our customers want to make it special for the ones they love, and that spirit is at the heart of our campaign.

"We're utilising a range of channels to reach our customers and with a digital media focus our aim is to tap into customers as they're in a 'scrolling and shopping' mindset, inspiring them with festive gifts for all the family."