Jeremy Lee
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MAA goes into administration

The Marketing Agencies Association has been put into administration, placing its future into doubt.

MAA: cancelled awards night in February
MAA: cancelled awards night in February

The audit firm Carter Backer Winter LLP has been appointed administrators and MAA members have been notified of the changes.

In a letter to members, seen by Campaign, the administrator states that "I have put a temporary stop on training activities and other matters that occur expenditure in order to avoid a potentially substantial, un-funded trading loss".

The administrator adds that he is looking to see if it can be saved, potentially via a third-party acquirer, but may end up being formally wound up.

In October Rebecca Crook became the MAA’s managing director. She replaced Scott Knox who relocated to Canada after 15 years running the organisation. Crook did not return a request for comment from Campaign.

In February the MAA announced that it was scrapping its black tie ‘Do Different’ awards night and would instead deliver winners their awards at their workplace leading to speculation it was in financial problems.

The MAA’s directors include Marius Bartsch, the head of CRM at J Walter Thompson; Rania Robinson, the co-founder of Quiet Storm; and Hugh Robertson, the chief executive of RPM3. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
A marketer's guide to the GDPR

Promoted

March 20, 2018

A marketer's guide to the GDPR

MEDIA
"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

Promoted

March 19, 2018

"It's not just about broadcasting anymore": how brands can cut through the £500bn sports market

MEDIA
Welcome to the era of data native businesses

Promoted

March 16, 2018

Welcome to the era of data native businesses

MEDIA
GDPR: best creative idea ever?

Promoted

March 16, 2018

GDPR: best creative idea ever?