Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mac pop-up celebrates diversity and the individual

Experience takes place in Liverpool.

Mac: features 'live' mural
Mac: features 'live' mural

Estée Lauder-owned cosmetics brand Mac is encouraging consumers to champion diversity and express their individuality with a pop-up in Liverpool.

The "Studio fix" experience showcases the brand’s Studio Fix Stick Foundations range, which is available in 33 shades.

The pop-up has been devised together with illustrator Alexandra De Assunçao. The exterior features a live, evolving mural reflecting the diversity of Mac customers, with real people invited to be part of the design.

Stepping inside, visitors are greeted with the "We’ve got you" kaleidoscopic wall, which Mac says "reflects the thousands of empowering angles of anyone who poses for a photo in front of it".

Visitors can also take part in a "shade match" consultation to identify their foundation colour codes, which are then applied to any product they purchase on the day at the #GetYourFix personalisation station.

The activation, created by Sense, kicked off on 2 October at Liverpool One and runs until 6 October.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now