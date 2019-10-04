Mac pop-up celebrates diversity and the individual

Estée Lauder-owned cosmetics brand Mac is encouraging consumers to champion diversity and express their individuality with a pop-up in Liverpool.

The "Studio fix" experience showcases the brand’s Studio Fix Stick Foundations range, which is available in 33 shades.

The pop-up has been devised together with illustrator Alexandra De Assunçao. The exterior features a live, evolving mural reflecting the diversity of Mac customers, with real people invited to be part of the design.

Stepping inside, visitors are greeted with the "We’ve got you" kaleidoscopic wall, which Mac says "reflects the thousands of empowering angles of anyone who poses for a photo in front of it".

Visitors can also take part in a "shade match" consultation to identify their foundation colour codes, which are then applied to any product they purchase on the day at the #GetYourFix personalisation station.

The activation, created by Sense, kicked off on 2 October at Liverpool One and runs until 6 October.