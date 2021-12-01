Macallan partners Evening Standard for Tube station takeover

The Macallan, owned by The Edrington Group, is partnering the Evening Standard to launch ad-driven takeovers of several London Underground stations as part of a campaign for its Double Cask Whisky.

Tube takeovers go live at King's Cross and Waterloo today (2 December), consisting of tunnel-dominating 12-sheets, and large-format digital screens. Also, today's issue of the newspaper will feature a Double Cask cover wrap.

The multimedia digital and billboard campaign has been devised and brokered by media agency Zenith.

A key component of the partnership is "Discover extraordinary", a bespoke content hub on the Evening Standard site hosting custom articles and videos, with content ranging from "How oysters became London's latest 'it' food" to "Eight of London's cosiest bars".

The campaign aims to take an audience-first approach, positioning the brand at the forefront of culture, not just by focusing on the whisky, but using the Evening Standard's data-fuelled knowledge of its readers to weave in bespoke content suited to their interests.

Marco Di Ciacca, senior brand manager for The Macallan said: "This tube takeover and Evening Standard partnership will be unmissable, putting The Macallan front of mind for our target audience. It's great to be partnering with Evening Standard and Zenith on this campaign, and we are looking forward to seeing the results."

Led by Zenith, the strategy aims to firmly embed The Macallan in the minds of the audience and reinforce its position as a luxury player in the whisky market.

Richard Kirk, chief strategy officer at Zenith UK, said: "Evening Standard were the perfect partners for this campaign. Their readership are the exact audience we were targeting, so to collaborate closely with them and launch tube takeovers at London Underground stations for maximum impact, strikes the perfect balance and re-enforces The Macallan's position as category leaders."