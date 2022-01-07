Macmillan Cancer Research appoints Mr President as creative partner

Macmillan Cancer Support has appointed creative agency Mr President to oversee one of its flagship fundraisers, "Brave the shave".

The appointment is part of a new agency roster introduced by the charity, which Macmillan said is still being finalised.

Mr President has begun work on the new campaign, which will launch in the spring.

"Brave the shave" is a fundraising campaign that requires participants to shave their head in return for sponsorship. Advertised through an annual, seven-week campaign, it has accumulated £22.7m in donations since 2015.

Nick Emmel, founder and chief strategy officer of Mr President, who has “Braved the shave” himself, said: “We always aspire to use our creativity to do a bit of good in the world, so we could not be more proud to welcome Macmillan as a client.

“They are an amazingly smart group of clients, prepared to do whatever it takes for those living with cancer.”

The roster has not changed Macmillan Cancer Support’s relationship with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and the agency will continue to act as the creative lead.

Helen Shepheard-Walwyn, senior client services manager and agency management partner at Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “We are excited to start our partnership with Mr President to see where we can push 'Brave the shave' to in 2022, using new ideas and activations to maximise participation and fundraising in this great product that helps us deliver our objective to do whatever it takes for people living with cancer.”