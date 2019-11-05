Ben Bold
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Macmillan Cancer Support awards media account to Zenith UK

Business previously split between number of agencies.

Macmillan: Zenith will handle UK planning and buying
Macmillan Cancer Support has appointed Publicis Media’s Zenith to handle UK media planning and buying.

Zenith UK won the consolidated account – previously split between agencies including PHD (which handled brand activity) and John Ayling & Associates (which handled fundraising) – after pitching against PHD, the7stars and Wavemaker. It is understood that Zenith picked up the business after a final shoot-out against Wavemaker. The process was overseen by intermediary MediaSense.

Publicis Media declined to comment on the news and Macmillan had not provided a response to Campaign at the time of writing.

The cancer-research charity is also currently reviewing its creative account, with Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and FCB Inferno going head to head. Both pitched against Karmarama last month. The process is being handled by Oystercatchers and the review marked Macmillan’s parting of ways with incumbent VCCP after seven years.

Separately, Publicis Groupe's Leo Burnett and Spark Foundry have been appointed to handle creative and media for McCormick & Company, owner of spice and herb brands including Schwartz. The win spans Europe, Middle East and Africa, including markets such as France, Italy, Poland, Switzerland and the UK. The first work by Publicis are expected to roll out in early 2020.

McCormick currently works with FamousGrey Paris on advertising. Grey London has previously handled Schwartz's creative account, creating a 2014 ad featuring exploding sacks of spices, but it does not currently work on the business. McCormick previously hired Starcom Mediavest Group (now Starcom) as its media agency across EMEA in 2014.

