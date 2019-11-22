Gurjit Degun
Macmillan names AMV lead creative agency

Incumbent VCCP held account for seven years.

Macmillan: worked with Oystercatchers on pitch process

Macmillan Cancer Support has picked Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO to work on its advertising after a competitive pitch.

The agency pitched against FCB Inferno and Karmarama in a process managed by Oystercatchers.

Incumbent VCCP worked on the business for seven years and declined to repitch when the account was put up for review.

AMV will work alongside Publicis Media’s Zenith, which won the media business earlier this month after a pitch handled by MediaSense. Before that, the account was split between PHD and John Ayling Associates.

A spokeswoman for Macmillan said: "Following a highly competitive pitch process, we are now in final contractual negotiations with AMV to be our new lead creative agency.

"All three agencies showed a real understanding of our organisation alongside creative excellence and passion for our cause. However, it was AMV who showed us the truly integrated thinking we need to propel us forward and help us meet the growing and changing needs of millions living with cancer."

