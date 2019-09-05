Macmillan and VCCP part ways after seven years

Macmillan Cancer Support is on the hunt for an ad agency, with seven-year incumbent VCCP not repitching for the business.

The charity is working with Oystercatchers on the review and RFIs have been sent out. Chemistry meetings are scheduled for 16 September.

Macmillan is also reviewing its media planning and buying business through MediaSense.

A VCCP spokeswoman said: "It has been a privilege to work with Macmillan over the last seven years. We are very proud of what we have achieved together and Macmillan will always have a very special place in VCCP’s heart.

"However, we can confirm we will not be repitching for the business. We wish Macmillan every success in the future as they continue to deliver the life-changing support for those living with cancer."