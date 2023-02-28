Made me stand & stare #2

If you’re proud of the outdoor work you’ve been involved with in the past year, you’ll already be putting together your entries for the Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel and Campaign.

But who are the experts who will be judging your work? If only you could get inside their heads a little; if only you could know what it really is that inspires, shocks, delights and moves them; what makes them stand & stare…That’s the sort of gold dust intel you could put to good use as you frame and fine tune your brilliant submissions.

You’re in luck, because we’ve found out for you. Some of them have agreed to tell us below, adding to those who already have already done so here.

Their answers are varied but also reveal some commonalities among the people who have reached the top of the media industry. Read on...

Entries to the Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel in partnership with Campaign, close March 10, 2023



Joanna Williams, head of media, Samsung (UK)

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

I’ve always lived in south London and must have been past Battersea Power Station on the train thousands of times. It’s an iconic feature of the London skyline and until now had been derelict all my life - in fact, I’ve just learnt, it was decommissioned the year I was born. I had however never been up close until recently and it really is quite the most impressive building.



Admittedly it was utterly charming in part due to the twinkly Christmas lights, ferris wheel and smell of hot chocolate, and a riverside location is always picturesque, but it is in looking up that you really stop and stare – and I challenge anyone not to take lots of photos when it is lit up against the night sky. It’s such an imposing building and it was strange to see smoke (or steam, I should probably say) coming out of the chimney for the first time. It’s exciting seeing an area of London come back to life and the combination of old and new feels very dramatic, a mix of nostalgia and optimism combined.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

There are so many different ways in which OOH can capture your attention and imagination. It could be the perfect context; a relatable insight immediately understood by the passerby; a sense of humour; or just totally unexpected.

The hook that draws you in can come in many different forms, from an idea that makes you think just for a split-second before the penny drops, to an execution that really brings to life the product benefit in a way that works uniquely for your brand - in a way that it couldn’t for anyone else’s. And, often, the simplest ideas are the most impactful or effective.



Katy Clarkson, head of planning, December-19

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

I love a C4 property programme - it’s perfect, lean back, relaxing-on-the sofa TV. But a recent Kirsty and Phil’s Love it or List it? episode made me sit up and take notice. Or, more accurately, the ad did. Because the couple who were being helped in the programme then turned up in the adbreak (for the car brand Lookers).

My first reaction was “how odd”, and then “gosh, that’s clever” and then finally, “it’s going to be expensive if they plan to do that across multiple creative executions”. But twist upon twist, Kirsty then claimed on Twitter it was all just an accident. Who knows! But an average creative execution definitely got my attention due to the additional context.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I’m particularly interested in the relationship between the campaign objectives and the results. Too often these are distantly related rather than close family. But most importantly, reading an award entry that makes me think, “I wish I’d worked on that!”



Jon Stevens, managing director, Zenith

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

Wild swimming at Carding Mill Valley in Shropshire in mid-January. There is something invigorating and liberating about shivering in a 5°C reservoir, surrounded by rolling hills, serene natural beauty and bystanders looking on questioning “what the hell are they doing?”.



It reminded me that some of the best things to do in the UK are entirely free and require nothing but a sense of adventure.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

Now, more than ever, our clients need tangible business results. Creativity, innovation and media that makes the creative work exponentially harder are always important but they have to deliver a quantifiable and meaningful business outcome.

Sarah Nugent, managing director, PHD



THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

I was lucky enough to recently attend a Porsche, Wallpaper* and Lusion showcase where they presented a short film at the Outernet, inspired by Ferry Porsche’s dream of a modern sports car. Four-storey high, 360-degree, 8K high-definition screens and beautiful music to accompany this moving, clever and spectacular Lusion film was an indulgence for all the senses.

After a busy day, and an even busier Central line experience(!), to be physically immersed in a piece of moving art with no other distraction delivered a momentary respite and minute of calm and quiet reverence which I think we all need more of in our lives right now. Given the scale of the canvas it was physically impossible not to stand and stare!

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I am hoping to see work that makes us stop and think, stop and dream, stop and wonder. The moment might be fleeting but work that creates an emotional impact stays with the person long after they have passed on by. The best OOH campaigns use the “shared experience” canvas in a way that is emotive, meaningful and impactful – and I’d love to see case studies that prove its effectiveness as a channel in this space rather than fighting against other KPIs such as ROI or sales uplift. Yes OOH plays a role here too but let’s not forget when the medium is at its best!



Seun Odeneye, managing director - UK and Ireland, Matterkind

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

I don’t think advertising is complicated; our job is simple. Find that right person, in that right place, at that right time, and with a message that drives them to make a response either now or later. I give that context because the times where an OOH ad has actively made me stand and stare, they have all been in the “Ambush Marketing” category. I was on my way home and walking on Kingsway in Holborn (London), when I passed by Burger King, and there, right outside it, was an OOH banner that said something like, “stop what you are doing and turn around; McDonald is 2 minutes away and has great burgers”. Basic but very effective. Why? It’s going to capture the right users, in the right place at the right time with a great message that will hopefully (for McDonalds) drive a response.

I also love the very similar campaign that Aldi produced with Cuthbert the Caterpillar, where they parked mobile OOH screens outside of M&S’s stores, letting customers know Cuthbert was back in store following a High Court trademark case. Brilliant.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I am looking for campaigns that are thoughtful of the end user in and around that area, and I would love to see how they linked what they know about those users to the copy messaging, which hopefully is there to drive a response – whether it’s a consideration shift, an action, or a purchase.

I’d like to see examples of where campaigns have integrated a wider channel mix to drive greater awareness in new and potential audiences. And finally, I am looking for that connecting thread from insight, to strategy, to execution through to results - demonstrating how this was successful for the client. All the best to everyone who has submitted - I can’t wait to read about the great work we are doing in our industry.

Kimberley Berkin, managing director - client, Dentsu X

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

Recently, a simple OOH format gave me pause. I was with my four year old son, walking down the street, where we saw a 48-sheet for Beavertown Brewery…he stopped in front of it and said “Wow Mummy, look at that!”. He loved the bright, big, colourful skulls and, for a minute, we both stopped and stared. While he marvelled at the cool pictures, I couldn’t help but feel a warm fuzzy sense of pride for my team reflected in the excitement of a four year old and the ability for me to say to him “you know what…I was actually part of that”. It was nice to take a moment to appreciate that what we do is pretty cool at times.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I’m so excited to see a real demonstration of the power of OOH in these awards. Of course, the big-idea thinking and pioneering campaigns that use cool innovation and new technology BUT, in particular, I’m interested in those entries that not only prove the effect of OOH within campaign metrics, but are also able to show real business impact.

Grant Burke, managing director, OMD

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

The spectacle that is Oxford and Regent Street at Christmas time.

I took my son Axel into London for probably the third or fourth time but this was the first where he was at an age to soak up a lot of the Christmas atmosphere. To be honest, the first big stand-an- stare moment was an immersive OOH installation at Tottenham Court Road station which we both became engrossed in for quite a while and it was quite amazing how many others were doing the exact same. It was then the early evening darkness with all the streetlights and amazing storefronts.

For us, Hamleys was a clear winner in sheer curb appeal and awe moment for both kids and parents alike (I felt very much like Kevin McCallister in Home Alone 2 outside Duncan’s Toy Store!). There is a real magic around London at this time of year and the whole place makes me stand and stare.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

A brilliant bit of insight, however big or small that is pulled all the way through into a fantastic execution. There have been some amazing bits of creativity and innovation in OOH over the last 12 months so I’m very excited to see the thinking behind some of these brilliant pieces of work.

I’m also fascinated in how brands are leveraging new data sources whether their own or from partners to drive smarter and more effective campaigns.

Sharon Dhillon, managing director, Initiative

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

I am often running for trains to get somewhere, therefore the campaigns which attract my attention need to clearly communicate the brand message, stand out vs the norm and then create some kind of response. This could be an emotional response or an action, either now or later.

Alongside this, as agencies we often and can forget that people who don’t work in the industry do not spend time deciphering messages or creative executions, therefore keeping the message and media simple is key to what we do.

This is why I love the Specsavers campaign. It is a clear idea which communicates the brand message in a creative way. The OOH execution makes you stop and take note, while also appreciating why it is important to go to Specsavers! This campaign did exactly what it says on the tin, it made me giggle and also prompted me to book an appointment at my local Specsavers (which was much needed!).

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I would like to see ideas which are simple to understand. We often see many great OOH executions and experiential ideas, but we forget to make sure our client’s message is really resonating with real people, built from consumer insight. To do this, we need to match media to message and also think about how we communicate to people at times / cultural moments which are relevant. By being relevant, we can build brand fame amongst the right people.

All great and simple ideas should also drive an emotional or action-orientated response. The ideas need to connect to delivering client goals, results and KPIs. It would be good to see clear evidence of how activity has delivered this, making sure we are always focussed on our clients’ objectives, deliverables and overall success.

The deadline for the free-to-enter OMAs is March 3. The shortlist will be announced in May and the winners in June.