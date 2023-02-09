Made me stand & stare

If you’re proud of the outdoor work you’ve been involved with in the past year, you’ll already putting together your entries for the Outdoor Media Awards, run by Clear Channel and Campaign.

But who are the experts who will be judging your work? If only you could get inside their heads a little; if only you could know what it really is that inspires, shocks, delights and moves them; what makes them stand & stare…That’s the sort of gold dust intel you could put to good use as you frame and fine tune your brilliant submissions.

You’re in luck, because we’ve found out for you. Eight of them have agreed to tell us below, and we’ll bring you more on February 27.

Their answers are varied but also reveal some commonalities among the people who have reached the top of the media industry. Read on...

Jessica Tamsedge, incoming UK chief executive, Dentsu Creative

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

I live in Walthamstow, home to many mad, creative, generous people doing mad, creative, generous things. We currently have two artists sleeping on their roof, campaigning to turn their street into a solar power station. A primary school round the corner has released a single that’s gone to number 3 in the iTunes Charts, raising funds for local schools. And then, community art projects, on every corner. Basically, everyone gets stuck in.

One such example is Walala Parade, created by the phenomenal Camille Walala, transforming the top of Leyton High Road into one mahusive mural; bold, colourful and utterly joyful. It was made possible through a collaboration with local Walthamstow art collective Wood Street Walls and Mighty Elk, the backing of Sadiq Khan and funding raised on Spacehive.

It stopped me in my tracks when I first saw it. On my way to Leyton T K Maxx (so admittedly already in a great mood), this was something else. A rainy grey morning on a busy road, this was a reminder that creativity and pockets of beauty can transport us. Joy like this is infectious and you can still feel it now, whenever you swing by Deenies for a toastie or catch the Kwik-Fit crew on their lunch break.

And this matters for brands. Products, services and retailers don’t exist in a vacuum. Context matters, how people feel when they spend time with brands matters. We can man our pass as much as we like but we all share high streets, corner shops and roundabouts. And I can tell you that I came out of T K Maxx that day with more red bags than I needed..

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I am looking for work that uses its environment to its advantage and is valuable to its audience (joy, meaning, utility…) I am looking for work that is relevant and memorable. Great OOH advertising can take so many different shapes, from standout execution (think 3D at Piccadilly Circus or Tesco Ramadan) to smart use of data (Maccy D’s weather wishlist or Elizabeth Arden pollution gauge), from pure brand building (B&Q’s sea of colour in city centres) to political activism (Led by Donkeys’ campaign van).. Essentially, work that could not exist anywhere but out of home.

Dan Palmer, senior media manager - EU, Amazon.com

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

A campaign I saw recently that made me stop was the Arsenal x Adidas launch for No More Red 2023, where Arsenal – who traditionally play in red and white – wore an all-white version of their kit in an FA Cup match against Oxford United.

The one-off kit, which is drained of Arsenal red, symbolises a plea to reduce knife crime in London. This version of the kit cannot be bought, and instead was awarded to people who are making a difference in their communities.

I saw it both on TV during the match, and on various OOH sites in Islington, and it made me stop and stare because – beyond all of the understandable headlines about money in football – it’s a stark reminder of the positive impact that clubs can have in their local area, especially with young people. Arsenal in the Community are a great example of that.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

The first question I’ll ask myself is whether I would even notice the ad if I was walking down the street. Beyond that, I’ll be looking for great copywriting, and smart use of the physical spaces where the ads are placed.

James Parnum, head of planning, EssenceMediacom UK

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

Picture the scene. I'm having a family day out (Hey Duggee live) during Twixmas, then grab a post-puppet-show bite to eat at Pizza Express and this pops up on my social feed...

I almost choked on my Le Reine.

It reminds me personally how much I love Channel 4's tongue-in-cheek and rebellious side, while, professionally, how a timely use of OOH can deliver shock, awe and brilliant PR.

Bravo brave Channel 4 and team.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I am looking for entries that, firstly, use the very best that OOH has to offer - such as combining physical and digital worlds, helping brands be part of culture and serve communities, and its role as part of an integrated marcomms system of channels - and, secondly, regardless of the role that OOH played on the plan, show an attempt to measure the impact and effectiveness of these strategies.”

Olya Dyachuk, media director, Heineken



THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

Something that always makes me stand and stare since I first visited London is Tower Bridge. An iconic, fairy-tail-looking bridge, very special for me, that I remember from English language textbooks, when coming to London was just a very distant dream.

When I saw it for the first time 12 years ago, I was speechless. And when I am walking near it, I always stop for a few minutes to admire the view. In summer, I stop by in one of the riverside cafes to have a drink and watch the opening of the bridge along with hundreds of tourists.

It always lifts my mood, makes me smile, and reminds me that my dreams came through.

Every time I see it, or St James Park ponds or Big Ben, I can’t believe I live in this gorgeous city.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

We live through very tough times and it’s very easy to be drawn into negative emotions. However, working in media and, specifically, building OOH that people walk by every minute of their lives, we have a great opportunity to display empathy, support and positivity.

So I hope to see a lot of work that brightens people up (even if for a few seconds) and brings something positive. I also hope to see work that is brave, work that speaks to diverse consumers, and work that not just brings success to businesses but makes our planet better.

Alan Weetch, chief planning and strategy officer, Mindshare

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

Last December, I brought my nine-year-old son into the office for the day. Walking to the train station after work, he grabbed my arm and said, “Daddy look at that!” pointing at a double-decker bus that was passing by.

The new route masters are lovely to look at, to begin with, and I’ve always been a fan of the wraps – this one was a Jean Paul Gaultier bus and all they’d really done is light up his name on the side – like sparkling glitter, echoing all the Christmas decorations of the time.

BOTH my son and I stopped and stared at it, and it reminded me that simple can be lovely and impactful... For sure, I was already full of Christmas feelings but this lifted us both AND I remembered it immediately when asked this question .

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I’ll be looking for simple ideas that make me feel something. It was ages ago, but I remember Westfields’ “making it snow” OOH and thinking it was an obvious idea… but incredible and full of feeling. I’ll make sure I come armed with more than just Christmas examples on the day I promise!

Katrina Bozicevich, managing director, Manning Gottlieb OMD

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

Ironically, this is the kind of thing you might see on a billboard, but to see it in real life is worth taking a moment to properly appreciate it!

The Matterhorn is one of the most renowned mountains in the world. Those of you who frequently travel or who are lucky enough to have colleagues who bring back chocolates from their hols, will know it as the Toblerone triangle. And on our Christmas holiday, stepping off a train with one sleeping toddler and one overtired baby, late to dinner with my parents and carrying a billion bags, turning the corner to this was just WOW.

It made an impression for many of the same reasons any outdoor experience might move you. The Matterhorn shape is both simple and iconic, which is immediately arresting – but it’s the context of the sunset adding vibrancy and drama that set this moment apart from other views we had on the holiday and made it truly and objectively beautiful.

And then, finally, it had personal meaning for me. My family has been taking Christmas holidays in the area for nearly 40 years, and this is the first time I had my children with me – a real moment in time that will become a core memory.

It made me feel peaceful, cosy, comfortable and above all – and especially after the last few years we’ve all had – it made me feel uplifted, as though EVERYTHING WILL BE ALRIGHT. So for sure, this made me stand and stare – and fumble for my phone, to capture and

share.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

I’m so excited to see this year’s entries. I have seen some brilliant work in the wild over the past year, and am sure so much more will turn up on the judging table. I’ll be looking at whether the campaigns are rooted in a strong, simple insight, and whether they’ve taken full advantage of the brilliance of OOH, the oldest medium, and brought something new to the table.

I’ll also be looking for evidence of impact, whether that’s moving the audience emotionally or delivering outstanding business results. I always know a winner when I come away from the entry thinking, “I wish I’d done that!”

Nicki Brown, media director, BBC

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

I always enjoy Spotify’s “Wrapped” campaigns. Like a lot of great marketing, it focuses on what the audience really loves and is interested in – themselves! I love the way it is built out of audience data but in a really fun and relevant way and that people can easily personalise and share their own round-ups.

Also, the effort that goes into the geographical tailoring of the OOH elements is well worth it. And this year, featuring Sam Ryder who, in my opinion, is human sunshine, was the cherry on the cake.

Overall the campaign makes me like Spotify along with wanting to go and listen to some music. What more could a marketer hope to achieve?



What I’m looking for in OMA entries

The thing I find most interesting is how to drive audience impact. This can be achieved via exciting creative ideas, but also through data-driven insight.

Either way, it is crucial as, without it, the work isn’t likely to drive a business result, which is what we are ultimately here to do. I also really enjoy innovation and finding new and better ways to do things. I’m really looking forward to judging this year’s OMAs and seeing the best work our industry has produced over the past year.

Daisy Domenghini, managing director - EMEA, VaynerMedia

THIS MADE ME STAND AND STARE

The past few years have been a struggle for my son. He was diagnosed with autism and the education system and councils have consistently failed him. He lives in a constant state of fight or flight and the last few months of last year were particularly challenging for him at school.

As we headed towards Christmas, everyone needed a break and a chance to reset. After a two day road trip across Europe we found ourselves high on the mountains in nature's most healing garden, sending my angry, frustrated 10 year old off to snowboarding school.

I don't know what happened on that mountain but for five days my son was healed. He was settled, happy, enthusiastic about life and getting on with his brother. He'd found a place where he was understood and was free to express himself. He fitted in.

As I stood at the bottom of the mountain and watched him snowboard down, it really did help me put things into perspective and made me vow to get out more, to work for these experiences for him and to come back fighting harder for him in 2023.

What I’m looking for in OMA entries

As a judge at this year’s OMAs, I'm super excited to see how people have gone beyond just using the medium to broadcast a message, but have thought about the audience on the receiving end, have utilised data opportunities and have thought about the possibilities within the formats to connect to other channels.

I want to award work that has not only been noticed by the industry but by actual human beings. If I think back to great OOH, Walkers’/Lineker Tweet to Eat and BA planes still come to mind and the technology has advanced even further now.

