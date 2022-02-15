MadeBrave promotes pair as growth continues

Global strategic brand agency MadeBrave has made two senior appointments after a period of significant growth.

Steven Hadden has been promoted from creative director to executive creative director and Paul Kirkley from client services director to managing director. The two roles are new for the company.

In his new guise, Hadden will be involved in MadeBrave’s commercial aspects and will continue to oversee any creative work being produced for clients.

Kirkley will be responsible for contributing to strategic direction with a focus on the agency’s international growth.

Hadden has more than 20 years of experience in the creative industry and joined the MadeBrave team in 2014. He handles all creative output in his current role as creative director leading a team of 21 people.

Kirkley joined MadeBrave’s London office in 2020 and previously held the role of global business director at J Walter Thompson (now Wunderman Thompson), where he resided for more than 20 years leading teams and working across clients including Nestlé, HSBC, Mondelez and Jaguar.

Andrew Dobbie, founder and chief executive of MadeBrave, and Stephen Weir, chief operating officer, will continue to lead the business but will step away from day-to-day management to prioritise the agency’s further growth and international potential.

MadeBrave, which has its headquarters in Glasgow, has grown significantly with 20 new roles, expanding the team from 40 to 60 people, and new offices in Edinburgh and London. It has worked with brands including Diageo, Nestlé, Velux and Medtronic.

Hadden said: “My ambition at MadeBrave has always been to inspire growth and bravery in our clients. To encourage bold storytelling through beautiful craft and execution, and to provide end-to-end capabilities at a global scale.

“My new role will allow me to really double down on this, and to lead my incredible team of top creative talent as we work together to scale new heights.”

Kirkley added: “Since joining MadeBrave just over a year ago I have been struck by the agency’s ambition and the passion of its people – not just for creating world-class work, but for supporting each other and creating a hugely positive and rewarding work environment.

“This is exactly the type of business I want to immerse myself in and I am absolutely thrilled to take on this exciting new challenge as MadeBrave goes from strength-to-strength.”

According to Dobbie, the promotions "signal our commitment to continued growth for our people and for MadeBrave".

He continued: "We have big ambitions for the future and with Paul and Steven at the agency's helm, I have every confidence those ambitions will be realised.

“Aside from their vast experience, Paul and Steven share the same passion for people and for creating truly world-class work – values that have been at the very core of MadeBrave since its inception almost a decade ago.”