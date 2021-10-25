Made.com tours Europe with mobile foodie pop-up

Made.com will be touring Europe with a mobile foodie pop-up to mark its new "Made for more" campaign.

The "Made diner" will host private five-star dinner parties on board a 1950s-style Airstream. Furnished with Made's new autumn dining collection, the space aims to be a pocket-size kitchen-diner on wheels with the feeling of a home away from home.

Food will be prepared by local chefs. In the UK, James Cochran of London restaurant 12:51 will serve up a bespoke zero-waste meal. Diners will also have the chance to personalise their menu.

Two winners will be selected for the experience in the UK, two in France and one in Belgium. The pop-up will visit the UK between 12 and 15 November, Belgium on 16-17 November and France on 18-21 November. Each winner will be able to invite five guests to join them for dinner.

Jonny Ng, Made.com's brand marketing director, said: "The most memorable dining moments are never about sitting politely at a table. It's about trying new things and breaking some rules. From dancing on the table at 2am to sneaking snacks to the furry friend at your feet. We're always looking to create new experiences that inspire our customers, so we're excited to be travelling through Europe and helping them upgrade their own dining set-up with the 'Made diner'."