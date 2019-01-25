Shannon Moyer
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mads Mikkelsen gets back on his bike in next phase of Carlsberg campaign

Focus of global campaign moves to Danish idea of "betterment".

Carlsberg has launched two new films as part of the brand's ongoing advertising partnership with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Created by Fold7, which was appointed to Carlsberg's global creative account at the end of 2017, the ads focus on the idea of positivity and "betterment", and will air in Denmark before rolling out across other European markets.

The 50-second spot "The delivery" features Mikkelsen cycling through the streets of Denmark while referencing uniquely Danish achievements, such as the Danish pastry twist. It is supported by a 30-second film profiling Carlsberg’s new low-plastic "Snap Pack" packaging.

The creatives on the campaign are Adrian Lim and Lucy Aston, and the films were directed by Martin Krejci through Blink Productions.

Ryan Newey, founder and chief creative officer of Fold7, said: "The campaign continues to embody everything Carlsberg’s quintessentially Danish philosophy has to offer, while also demonstrating its sensitivity to the increasing environmental issues we are facing."

Mikkelsen's first appearance for Carlsberg was in "The Danish Way", which launched in April 2017.

Having rolled out in the UK, Norway and Denmark, the "Snap Pack" packaging reduces 76% of plastic around Carlsberg’s six-packs, according to Carlsberg global brand director Julian Marsili.

"We are continuing on our path to substantiate why we are ‘Probably the best beer in the world’, which reflects our uniquely Danish mindset and the philosophy of our founder of always pursuing better, which has driven the brand since its creation in 1847," Marsili said.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

How experiential can breathe new life into the traditional retail landscape

Promoted

January 21, 2019
Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Top 10 tips for recruiting the Centennial

Promoted

January 21, 2019