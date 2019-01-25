Mads Mikkelsen gets back on his bike in next phase of Carlsberg campaign

Carlsberg has launched two new films as part of the brand's ongoing advertising partnership with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Created by Fold7, which was appointed to Carlsberg's global creative account at the end of 2017, the ads focus on the idea of positivity and "betterment", and will air in Denmark before rolling out across other European markets.

The 50-second spot "The delivery" features Mikkelsen cycling through the streets of Denmark while referencing uniquely Danish achievements, such as the Danish pastry twist. It is supported by a 30-second film profiling Carlsberg’s new low-plastic "Snap Pack" packaging.

The creatives on the campaign are Adrian Lim and Lucy Aston, and the films were directed by Martin Krejci through Blink Productions.

Ryan Newey, founder and chief creative officer of Fold7, said: "The campaign continues to embody everything Carlsberg’s quintessentially Danish philosophy has to offer, while also demonstrating its sensitivity to the increasing environmental issues we are facing."

Mikkelsen's first appearance for Carlsberg was in "The Danish Way", which launched in April 2017.

Having rolled out in the UK, Norway and Denmark, the "Snap Pack" packaging reduces 76% of plastic around Carlsberg’s six-packs, according to Carlsberg global brand director Julian Marsili.

"We are continuing on our path to substantiate why we are ‘Probably the best beer in the world’, which reflects our uniquely Danish mindset and the philosophy of our founder of always pursuing better, which has driven the brand since its creation in 1847," Marsili said.