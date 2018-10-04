Mads Mikkelsen returns to promote Carlsberg's new premium lager

It is the first work for the brand from Fold7 since it was appointed as Carlsberg’s global advertising agency last December on the back of the success of "The Danish way" campaign in the UK.

It was created by Adrian Lim and Lucy Aston, and directed by Martin Krejci through Blink. The media agency is Initiative.

The global campaign will roll out gradually, starting in Ireland – including both the Republic and Northern Ireland. It is set to launch in the rest of the UK in early 2019.

Carlsberg Unfiltered was launched in UK pubs on a temporary basis this summer, but is yet to be released in supermarkets.

Russell Jones, senior vice-president marketing at Carlsberg, said: "We’re excited to start adding real depth and substance to our well-loved ‘Probably the Best’ positioning. Great tasting beer and Mads with a ‘5 o' clock shadow’… What’s not to like?"