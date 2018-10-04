Simon Gwynn
Added 23 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mads Mikkelsen returns to promote Carlsberg's new premium lager

Carlsberg is launching a new product, Unfiltered, with a campaign that brings back Mads Mikkelsen as its advocate for better ways of living.

Mads Mikkelsen returns to promote Carlsberg's new premium lager

It is the first work for the brand from Fold7 since it was appointed as Carlsberg’s global advertising agency last December on the back of the success of "The Danish way" campaign in the UK.

It was created by Adrian Lim and Lucy Aston, and directed by Martin Krejci through Blink. The media agency is Initiative.

The global campaign will roll out gradually, starting in Ireland – including both the Republic and Northern Ireland. It is set to launch in the rest of the UK in early 2019.

Carlsberg Unfiltered was launched in UK pubs on a temporary basis this summer, but is yet to be released in supermarkets.

Russell Jones, senior vice-president marketing at Carlsberg, said: "We’re excited to start adding real depth and substance to our well-loved ‘Probably the Best’ positioning. Great tasting beer and Mads with a ‘5 o' clock shadow’… What’s not to like?"

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What the industry really thinks of Campaign

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

What the industry really thinks of Campaign

How to craft a compelling cover letter for your event CV

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago

How to craft a compelling cover letter for your event CV

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

October 04, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

MEDIA
How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

Promoted

October 04, 2018

How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video