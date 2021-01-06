Emmet McGonagle
Mads Mikkelsen skips his own ad in Carlsberg’s first alcohol-free TV spot

Campaign marks Grey Europe’s first work for Carlsberg.

Brand ambassador Mads Mikkelsen has gone straight edge in Carlsberg’s first ad promoting its alcohol-free beer.

Created by Grey Europe, “Carlsberg 0.0” shows Mikkelsen as he cycles through the streets of Copenhagen.

The Casino Royale actor goes on to list the things that are better with alcohol-free beer, including a “clean, one-handed backhand” to finish a game of tennis, parking an aircraft in space, "balancing stuff" and even (in a meta twist) skipping his own ad in favour of the footy. 

It ends as Mikkelsen declares that “the best alcohol-free beer makes good things better… probably”.

The ad launched today (6 January) in Ireland and Denmark, and will be rolled out across other markets later in the year.

The work was created by Andreas Hoff, Sam Haynes and John Gibson, and directed by Miguel Campaná through Canada. 

“At Carlsberg we believe that there is more to beer than its alcohol content and that great moments can be made better with beer,” Julian Marsili, global brand director for Carlsberg, said.

Marsili continued: “That’s why we created a great tasting alcohol-free beer to make more moments even better. That’s what we wanted to celebrate in the ad.” 

This marks Grey Europe’s first work for the brand since winning a creative pitch to work on Carlsberg’s next global brand campaign in October. 

Mikkelsen has been flying the Carlsberg flag since 2017’s "The Danish way", which hoped to raise awareness for the brewer’s Danish roots.

In July, Carlsberg launched a campaign hailing the British public's return to pubs following the first lockdown – a moment that has proved to be short-lived, with most of the UK now back under a full lockdown.

