Magic and Absolute Radio to broadcast live from New Zealand

Tourism New Zealand will showcase its country on Magic and Absolute Radio.

Bauer has partnered with Tourism New Zealand in a commercial deal that will involve live Magic and Absolute Radio broadcasts from New Zealand. 

The radio stations will create a week of bespoke programming from across New Zealand that will showcase Kiwi culture and its local communities.

The partnership will highlight four regions across the country, and activity will include Absolute Radio’s Sarah Champion and Magic Radio’s Tom Price meeting locals and undertaking challenges to embrace their ‘inner Kiwi’.

Champion and Price will broadcast live from New Zealand this weekend.

Other activity will include on-air breakfast show promotions, and online and social video content, which will run until 20 October.

The partnership represents the first time Tourism New Zealand has invested in a radio partnership campaign.

Simon Kilby, chief revenue officer at Bauer Media, said: "Our outside broadcasts continue to push boundaries and this creative campaign with Tourism New Zealand is a shining example.

"In bringing two of our much-loved radio networks to New Zealand, we have been able to unlock the potential of this wondrous country to our travel-loving audiences through world-class programming and creative flair." 

The radio stations’ listeners go on at least three holidays a year, according to data from TGI Clickstream.

All of the campaign’s activity will be supported by an online creative hub, social content and a competition offering listeners the chance to win a trip to New Zealand.  

Pip Casey, regional manager for the UK at Tourism New Zealand, said: "New Zealand is well known for our stunning landscapes, however it’s really our people that make our country special.

"Our partnership with Bauer enables us to bring Kiwi voices and uniquely New Zealand experiences into British homes and offices at scale, giving them a taste of New Zealand’s welcome – or manaakitanga – before they even book their holiday."

