Magic and Netflix launch the Eurovision-inspired station you didn't know you needed

Bauer Media's Magic has partnered Netflix to create a temporary Eurovision-inspired radio station ahead of the launch of Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga on the streaming platform.

The station is live until 5 July and is playing Eurovision hits from Abba to Bucks Fizz. There will also be interviews with past competitors and knowledge tests for superfans.

Magic Eurosong will also take over Magic at the Musicals’ social media pages for two weeks. It marks the station’s fifth branded pop-up station.

The partnership comes as both radio and Netflix’s consumption figures have increased during the pandemic, as people have had to stay at home during the lockdown.

Bauer said that the Magic network saw a 19% rise in daily average reach in the week of 8-14 June compared with before lockdown. Meanwhile, the BBC reported in April that Netflix had an extra 16 million subscribers over the first three months of 2020.

Tony Moorey, group content director at Magic, said: "Similar to Netflix, at Magic Radio we are always looking to ensure we produce new, relatable and interesting content for our audiences – whether that’s bringing people together through quizzes, hosting live events or introducing new stations around our listeners’ passions, such as Magic Soul and Magic at the Musicals.

"Magic Eurosong was the perfect next step; we know that Eurovision is a yearly highlight for our listeners and audiences are looking for more joyful, entertaining and nostalgic content during this time."

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga is available on Netflix on 26 June and stars Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams.

Wavemaker brokered the deal between Netflix and Bauer.