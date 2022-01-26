Magnetic to become part of PPA as magazine industry ‘aligns’ resources

Magnetic, the marketing arm for magazine media, is to be rolled into the PPA, the industry’s main trade body.

The PPA said Magnetic “will be incorporated into the organisation as a key strategic pillar” and continue to be a key point of contact with the advertising industry.

The decision to move Magnetic and its staff into the PPA follows the departure of Sue Todd, the founding chief executive of Magnetic, who is joining Nabs, the advertising charity, as chief executive.

It is understood that Magnetic’s funders – which include leading publishers and the PPA – have been discussing the idea of bringing the two trade bodies together for some time as they weighed up whether they needed two separate teams.

“The PPA has decided that the time is right to confirm this evolution of the structure, as Sajeeda Merali [the chief executive of the PPA] continues to roll out the new PPA strategy and positioning,” the PPA said.

Any future leadership of Magnetic has yet to be decided.

Tom Bureau, chair of the PPA and co-executive chairman of Immediate Media, told Campaign that the magazine sector continues to value the role of advertising despite moving Magnetic into the PPA: “Advertising is becoming more important, if anything, in the shift to digital, and it’s something we will focus more on.”

Bureau went on to praise Todd’s work for Magnetic: “Sue established a strong narrative for magazine media with our advertising partners. Across the last seven years the Magnetic team has delivered some high-profile and game-changing initiatives, which have made a significant contribution to our sector.

“With Sue’s departure, there’s an exciting opportunity to build on the Magnetic proposition and how we can better align their great work under new PPA CEO Sajeeda Merali, and her strategy. I look forward to seeing Magnetic’s continued championing of the great work of our brands and advertising partners.”

The UK magazine sector generates about £400m a year in ad sales, according to GroupM.

Merali added: “As the media landscape continues to undergo rapid transformation, it’s an exciting time for the publishing industry. Bringing together the resources of Magnetic and the PPA will benefit both the advertising community and the specialist media businesses that we represent.

“Magnetic will continue to exist to champion this channel and the deep engagement that it has with its communities. This also presents an opportunity to reimagine the Magnetic proposition and ensure it aligns with revenue generation and the broader PPA objectives around championing a sustainable industry as a collective.”

The magazine industry first came up with the idea of a marketing body to court advertisers in 2014 when Todd was recruited to run what was dubbed Project Orange.

She went on to launch Magnetic in 2015 and worked closely with brands and agencies to promote the benefits of magazine media at events such as its annual conference, Spark.

The trade body also produced some acclaimed research including “Mounting Risks to Marketing Effectiveness”, a 2017 study with Enders Analysis, which showed “a dramatic shift in the ratio of brand to activation advertising from 60:40 to 50:50” and warned “a focus on quick returns and cheap media”, especially online, was “hurting marketing effectiveness”. The study won gold for trade body research at the Media Week Awards.

Haymarket, the owner of Campaign, is a member of the PPA.