Magnum and Benefit mix make-up with desserts

Magnum and Benefit created a pop-up beauty store in Shanghai, China, to allow visitors to taste the Unilever brand's new double raspberry flavour while trying out beauty products.

Located in the Réel Mall from 24 May to 9 June, the shop's theme was "release your beast" and guests could interact with animals on a LED wall using augmented reality.

The activation included giant ice-cream installations and life-sized Benefit eyebrow pens. Visitors were able to personalise a Magnum with different toppings and taste desserts created by chef Brian Tan. Professional make-up artists were on hand to help people test Benefit's latest products.

The project was delivered by Jack Morton Worldwide. Its executive vice-president of Greater China, Natalie Ackerman, said: "We’re thrilled to partner with Magnum this year for the ultimate ice-cream experience and the chance to engage ice-cream enthusiasts and fans on an emotional and personalised level."