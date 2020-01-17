Fayola Douglas
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Magnum creates mood-enhancing room inspired by Ruby variant

Pop-up uses colour psychology, lights and sounds to invigorate senses.

Magnum: multisensory room inspired by ruby chocolate
Magnum: multisensory room inspired by ruby chocolate

Unilever ice-cream brand Magnum wants to brighten the mood of consumers with a multisensory "Ruby room" on London's South Bank, created to combat Blue Monday and inspired by its new Ruby variant.

Magnum Ruby combines white chocolate ice-cream with raspberry swirl. It is coated in ruby chocolate, which has a delicate taste and gets its pink colour from ruby cacao beans – a variety that was only developed in recent years.

The "Ruby room", open on 20 January, uses colour psychology, lights and sounds to invigorate senses and rejuvenate moods.

Mirrored walls and an infinity mirror create an optical feast of pink light designed to offer a good photo opportunity. A custom soundtrack aims to get visitors ready for "indulgence".

Guests will be able to sample Magnum Ruby at the pop-up.

Golin worked alongside Hot Pickle to deliver the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now