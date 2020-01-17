Magnum creates mood-enhancing room inspired by Ruby variant

Unilever ice-cream brand Magnum wants to brighten the mood of consumers with a multisensory "Ruby room" on London's South Bank, created to combat Blue Monday and inspired by its new Ruby variant.

Magnum Ruby combines white chocolate ice-cream with raspberry swirl. It is coated in ruby chocolate, which has a delicate taste and gets its pink colour from ruby cacao beans – a variety that was only developed in recent years.

The "Ruby room", open on 20 January, uses colour psychology, lights and sounds to invigorate senses and rejuvenate moods.

Mirrored walls and an infinity mirror create an optical feast of pink light designed to offer a good photo opportunity. A custom soundtrack aims to get visitors ready for "indulgence".

Guests will be able to sample Magnum Ruby at the pop-up.

Golin worked alongside Hot Pickle to deliver the project.