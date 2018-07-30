How Magnum is embracing influencers and live events for member's club

This year’s store gives consumers a chance create their own Magnum with a range of toppings once again, but also delve further into the brand with a chef’s table where they can dip their own ice-cream and learn about the ingredients.

Magnum is also partnering with Penguin Books’ Page Turners initiative, which suggests new books for its community to read every month, to put on talks around self-care, stress relief, as well as learning to bake Florentines with The Great British Bake Off 2016 winner Candice Brown.

The brand is also working with a range of influencers, some of which will host an Instagram masterclass, to reach a bigger audience.

Alix Colin, brand manager at Magnum UK, said: "This year we’ve looked at ways of amplifying the store outside of just the people who visit the store. We’re trying to reach out to more people and build this Magnum members club through the people coming to the store. So we want to encourage pleasure seekers to have more pleasures in their life everyday."