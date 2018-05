Magnum is inviting guests to indulge in ice cream dipped into premium Belgian chocolate – dark, milk or white. Bars can be customised with toppings chosen from a dipping bar featuring 20 hand-selected ingredients.

An "aroma bar" for the senses will also be available, where guests can experience the brand's premium ingredients including vanilla, roses and cocoa.

The dipping bar ice-cream pop up will open its doors on 1 June and will be located in Spring Street in the city's SoHo district.