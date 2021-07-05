Magnum launches foodie pop-up that evokes all the senses

Magnum has created a "foodie" experience that evokes all the senses and brings to life the brand's belief that pleasure has more than one layer.

Called the "Magnum pleasure sensorium", it celebrates the brand's newest ice cream, Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire, and will take place both as a digital and in-person immersive experience.

Designed in collaboration with food anthropologist Caroline Hobkinson, the sensorium offers a multi-sensorial feast for audiences to explore the layers of Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire and discover their own personal "Pleasure profile" – a profiling system that reveals how the senses and attitudinal preferences influence an individual's unique experience of pleasure.

The digital "Magnum pleasure sensorium" opened yesterday (5 July) and will be followed by the ticketed pop-up at Truman Brewery from 15-18 July.

The four-day pop-up invites consumers to awaken all their senses by taking a physical journey through the layers of the product. First, using sounds to heighten sweet and bitter notes in "The chocolate chamber of sounds"; followed by smooth and rough textures, which will be explored in the "Biscuit passage". Next, sweet to salty scents can be experienced in the "Caramel bath", and contrasting taste textures will be indulged at the "Ice cream core". Finally, the "Layer lounge" will invite guests to experience the "Magnum dipping bar". Here, a bespoke Magnum Billionaire is created with a menu of toppings curated by Hobkinson, in accordance with guests' "Pleasure profiles".

Online, the virtual "Magnum Pleasure Sensorium" serves up a personal audio tasting experience of the Magnum Billionaire ice cream that aligns with users' "Pleasure profiles". The guided audioscape, created in partnership with Unusual Ingredients, uses the sensory science of sound to augment one's own personal enjoyment of eating a Magnum Billionaire.

Each stage of the digital journey amplifies the layers of flavour in turn, to emphasise those attributes most aligned with the listeners' tastes and creating a personalised experience. During the virtual journey, users will also have the opportunity to win Magnum-branded headphones.

Philippa Atkinson, marketing manager of Magnum UK, said: "Magnum is renowned globally for luxury ice cream, and the Magnum Pleasure Sensorium aims to elevate the brand even further. A real-life experience will be offered to consumers via the experiential activation – an exceptional, multi-sensorial tasting experience that visitors will want to share."

The integrated activation has been developed by Golin, MullenLowe Profero and Hot Pickle.

Magnum Double Gold Caramel Billionaire is part of the indulgent Doubles range, which has been supported by a £10m MMS paid media campaign from Mindshare, running from February to September across TV, online video, outdoor and paid social.