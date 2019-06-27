Yasmin Arrigo
Added 16 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Magnum returns with London 'Pleasure store'

Annual pop-up will offer programme of experiences across summer.

Magnum: pop-up returns
Magnum: pop-up returns

Ice-cream brand Magnum will launch its most immersive summer pop-up to date next week with the annual Magnum "Pleasure store" on London’s Regent Street.

Running from 1 July until the end of August, the shop will kick off with a launch party curated by Sink the Pink to highlight Magnum's mission to inspire visitors to "embrace their true pleasure" and to showcase a selection of signature ice-creams.

The pop-up, created by Hot Pickle, will include the brand’s popular dipping bar, where visitors can create their own bespoke Magnum bar using interactive ice-cream "look books" and choosing toppings including black lava sea salt and cornflower petals.

New additions include the "play room", which will include an ice-cream wheel of pleasure and numerous photo booths and selfie spots to encourage social media sharing, with the chance to win prizes. The VIP experience will include a seat at the Magnum "chef’s table", where visitors can learn about the process of creating a Magnum.

Throughout July and August, the space will also host a programme of creative and cultural events, including masterclasses.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now