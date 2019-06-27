Magnum returns with London 'Pleasure store'

Ice-cream brand Magnum will launch its most immersive summer pop-up to date next week with the annual Magnum "Pleasure store" on London’s Regent Street.

Running from 1 July until the end of August, the shop will kick off with a launch party curated by Sink the Pink to highlight Magnum's mission to inspire visitors to "embrace their true pleasure" and to showcase a selection of signature ice-creams.

The pop-up, created by Hot Pickle, will include the brand’s popular dipping bar, where visitors can create their own bespoke Magnum bar using interactive ice-cream "look books" and choosing toppings including black lava sea salt and cornflower petals.

New additions include the "play room", which will include an ice-cream wheel of pleasure and numerous photo booths and selfie spots to encourage social media sharing, with the chance to win prizes. The VIP experience will include a seat at the Magnum "chef’s table", where visitors can learn about the process of creating a Magnum.

Throughout July and August, the space will also host a programme of creative and cultural events, including masterclasses.