Magnum teams up with Deliveroo to supply ice-cream customisation kits

Magnum, the Unilever ice-cream brand, is sending out DIY kits via Deliveroo to tap into the trend for home baking and crafts during the lockdown.

From 24 April, consumers can order a free "DIY make my Magnum" kit to design their own variant. It emulates the experience usually available in Magnum's annual "Pleasure store".

The kit includes a Magnum Ruby multipack with a choice of toppings such as white chocolate shavings, chocolate fudge brownie, freeze-dried raspberry crumble, lemon crunch and milk chocolate Magnum M coins. Dark chocolate is also provided to melt and drizzle on to the treat.

A how-to guide leads participants through the experience and the kit also includes three bespoke recipes inspired by British summertime classics.

Golin has undertaken the creative and PR, while Sunhouse and Hot Pickle are delivering the project.