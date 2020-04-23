Fayola Douglas
Added 33 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Magnum teams up with Deliveroo to supply ice-cream customisation kits

Consumers can recreate experience usually available in pop-up 'Pleasure store'.

Magnum: toppings can be used to create bespoke treat
Magnum: toppings can be used to create bespoke treat

Magnum, the Unilever ice-cream brand, is sending out DIY kits via Deliveroo to tap into the trend for home baking and crafts during the lockdown. 

From 24 April, consumers can order a free "DIY make my Magnum" kit to design their own variant. It emulates the experience usually available in Magnum's annual "Pleasure store".

The kit includes a Magnum Ruby multipack with a choice of toppings such as white chocolate shavings, chocolate fudge brownie, freeze-dried raspberry crumble, lemon crunch and milk chocolate Magnum M coins. Dark chocolate is also provided to melt and drizzle on to the treat.

A how-to guide leads participants through the experience and the kit also includes three bespoke recipes inspired by British summertime classics.

Golin has undertaken the creative and PR, while Sunhouse and Hot Pickle are delivering the project.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now