Mahou takes Spanish experience across the UK

Carlsberg-owned Spanish beer brand Mahou is presenting different aspects of Madrid’s culture to UK audiences through a series of events.



The six-week 'sundown series' begins on 17 June, and will be led by a 'Mahou Maestro', a specialist brand representative.



Hosted in London, Manchester and Liverpool, guests have the opportunity to gain insider knowledge of Madrid, celebrate tapas culture, create street-style art and explore Madrid's music.



The "authentic Madrileño" experience will include guests attempting to pour a "perfect Mahou" pint.



The events aim to build on the brand's campaign in London last summer that helped to introduce the beer.



Phoebe Small, Mahou brand manager, said: "Spanish beer has experienced a surge in popularity in the UK in recent years and so we wanted to curate a moment where drinkers could immerse themselves in the story and heritage of the most well-loved beer of Madrid, Mahou."