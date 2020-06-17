Mail and Guardian honoured as Campaign Publishing Awards kick off

Mail Metro Media won Commercial Team of the Year and The Guardian was named Brand of the Year in the consumer media categories on the first day of the inaugural Campaign Publishing Awards.

The judges praised Mail Metro Media for its "particularly impressive" partnerships and an "innovative team structure", while The Guardian was recognised for its digital innovation and reader contribution model, which delivered a profit in 2019.

Computer Reseller News did the double in the business media categories as the Incisive Media brand picked up both Commercial Team of the Year and Brand of the Year.

Travel title TTG was also named Brand of the Year in business media alongside Computer Reseller News, because the judges could not split the pair and took the unusual decision to name joint winners.

Time Out won International Brand of the Year, Media Trust was named Industry Partner of the Year and Tan France Live: Naturally Tan from Penguin Random House picked up Event of the Year in consumer media.

The Telegraph’s one-day autism conference in association with SAP was awarded Event of the Year in business media and Telegraph Media Group also won Commercial Campaign of the Year with John Lewis & Partners.

Hiten Vara, a digital marketing executive at Immediate Media, won Rising Star Commercial; Bill Bostock, a reporter at Insider, won Rising Star Content; and Matt Roclawski, sales and marketing director at TTG Media, won Commercial Leader of the Year.

The Campaign Publishing Awards, previously known as the British Media Awards, recognise commercial excellence and innovation by publishers and media owners.

Rakesh Patel, head of sales for UK and pan-EMEA at Spotify, was chair of the judges and the judging took place remotely over Zoom.

Campaign is revealing the winners over two days in a virtual ceremony, which is streamed at 4pm on Campaign’s website, to comply with coronavirus distancing rules.

The entry period ran from January to December 2019, meaning the winners are an important benchmark of success from the pre-coronavirus era.

See all the winners so far at https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/campaignpublishingawards.