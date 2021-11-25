Shauna Lewis
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mail Metro Media named best overall media owner partner

The results came from IPA’s bi-annual survey.

Mail Metro Media: The company is owned by DMG Media, who are based in Northcliffe House.
Mail Metro Media: The company is owned by DMG Media, who are based in Northcliffe House.

Agencies named Mail Metro Media as the best media owner to work with in the IPA Digital Media Owners Autumn 2021 Survey.

For the survey, a panel of planners, strategists, buyers and digital specialists rate media owners with whom they have a working relationship. 

Some 84.4% of respondents agreed that the overall experience of working with Mail Metro Media was a good one.

Mail Metro Media was followed by Teads at 82.4%, Captify at 82.2% and Pinterest at 81.0%.

Mail Metro Media did not lead any of the individual category awards. Teads topped Ad Networks/Exchanges, DSP and sales houses, while Pinterest led Online Pure Plays.

The news comes after Paul Dacre was named editor-in-chief of DMG Media, the owner of Mail Metro Media, after pulling out of the running to be the chair of media regulator Ofcom.

Amy Lawrence, digital director of MediaCom and chair of the IPA Digital Marketing Group, congratulated Mail Metro Media, adding: “It is encouraging to see that despite all the disruption of the last two years that standards among digital media owners remain as high as ever across the board."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Hashtags and happiness: why the TikTok community remembers great branded content

Hashtags and happiness: why the TikTok community remembers great branded content

Promoted

Added 3 hours ago
How Pinterest brings storytelling back to video

How Pinterest brings storytelling back to video

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
Integrated TV planning tool aims to reach most elusive viewers

Integrated TV planning tool aims to reach most elusive viewers

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

How can brands best engage with audiences on TikTok?

Promoted

November 22, 2021