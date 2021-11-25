Mail Metro Media named best overall media owner partner

Agencies named Mail Metro Media as the best media owner to work with in the IPA Digital Media Owners Autumn 2021 Survey.

For the survey, a panel of planners, strategists, buyers and digital specialists rate media owners with whom they have a working relationship.

Some 84.4% of respondents agreed that the overall experience of working with Mail Metro Media was a good one.

Mail Metro Media was followed by Teads at 82.4%, Captify at 82.2% and Pinterest at 81.0%.

Mail Metro Media did not lead any of the individual category awards. Teads topped Ad Networks/Exchanges, DSP and sales houses, while Pinterest led Online Pure Plays.

The news comes after Paul Dacre was named editor-in-chief of DMG Media, the owner of Mail Metro Media, after pulling out of the running to be the chair of media regulator Ofcom.

Amy Lawrence, digital director of MediaCom and chair of the IPA Digital Marketing Group, congratulated Mail Metro Media, adding: “It is encouraging to see that despite all the disruption of the last two years that standards among digital media owners remain as high as ever across the board."