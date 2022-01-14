Mail Metro Media promotes Dominic Williams to chief revenue officer

Mail Metro Media has promoted Dominic Williams to the new role of chief revenue officer – the latest in a wave of changes at parent company DMG Media, owner of the Daily Mail and MailOnline.

Williams will be responsible for advertising revenue across DMG Media’s print and digital portfolio, which includes The Mail on Sunday, Metro and i, as well as managing print ad sales for Telegraph Media Group, which outsources them to Mail Metro Media on a third-party basis.

It is understood his new, “holistic” role will encompass all of digital and print as Mail Metro Media wants to drive “better integration and alignment” across its operations.

In his previous role as executive director, advertising, he was responsibile for managing client relationships and digital direct for MailOnline and Metro.co.uk, but print was handled separately.

Grant Woodthorpe, executive director, investment, will continue to work alongside Williams and be responsible for maximising revenue across Mail Metro Media brands in print.

Williams said: “I am delighted to be working even closer with DMG Media’s print products and incredible digital assets, offering our agencies and clients one, clear solution that speaks to all audiences across our portfolio of titles.”

Prior to joining Mail Metro Media, Williams was chief trading officer at Amplifi, part of Dentsu Aegis Network.

He was named as one of the UK’s top 10 commercial chiefs by Campaign in 2021 and Mail Metro Media was named the best media owner to work with in a recent IPA survey.

Richard Caccappolo, who was recently promoted to chief executive of DMG Media, said: "Highly recognised within the industry, and with a proven track record of success at Mail Metro Media, Dominic was an obvious choice for the newly created role of chief revenue officer, designed to offer integrated advertising options for our clients."

The decision to give an enhanced role to Williams follows the departure of two senior executives, Martin Clarke, who is leaving as CEO and editor-in-chief of MailOnline, and Kevin Beatty, who retired as CEO of DMG Media last year and was later succeeded by Caccappolo.

Lord Rothermere, chairman of DMGT, the listed parent company, has recently agreed a deal to take the company private and has been shaking up the organisation, including appointing Ted Verity as editor of Mail Newspapers with Geordie Greig departing as editor of the Daily Mail.

The chief revenue officer role has been vacant since Clare Rush exited in 2018 and it was held previously by Mel Scott.

Mail Metro Media handles upwards of £300m a year in ad sales across its portfolio. DMG Media also owns New Scientist.