Mail Metro targets SMEs with MailOnline Ad Manager

Mail Metro Media has launched a self-service ad management platform for SMEs to manage their own ad campaigns.

The tool called MailOnline Ad Manager is aimed at helping business reopening as lockdown lifts and can be used across its online portfolio of MailOnline, Metro.co.uk and iNews.co.uk.

SMEs and local businesses can book and create their own targeted ad campaigns with no minimum spend. Campaigns can be launched within 24 hours.

Dominic Williams, executive director, advertising, Mail Metro Media, said: "Small business is the backbone of the UK and with many SMEs being hit hard by this unprecedented global pandemic, Mail Metro Media is committed to supporting their ongoing success during these difficult times and helping them bounce back.

"The MailOnline Ad Manager will streamline the advertising process for SMEs so they can successfully and effectively set up affordable and targeted digital campaigns that will reach their customers.

"We have seen what great success big brands have when advertising with us and now every business in the UK can benefit from our scale and engagement. This innovative initiative ensures small businesses can reach more adults across all UK regions than ever before. It provides SMEs with access to hyper-local advertising to reach relevant customers who are targeted by postcode, interest and life stage."

This follows the Daily Mail General Trust's £5 million ad fund launched in 2020 to support small businesses.