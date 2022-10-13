Promoted
Marketreach
Suzanne Bidlake
Added 35 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mail: the new disruptor

We’re on the lookout for campaigns that are making the most of mail’s disruptive advantage in an age of screen overload. Get in touch - we may showcase yours in a Campaign feature of its own.

Mail: the new disruptor

In “Trailblazing Mail”, a series we’re running in partnership with Royal MailMarketreach, we want to highlight some of the most interesting, creative, innovative or effective mail campaigns around.

If you’ve seen one you think is worthy, let us know (suzanne.bidlake@haymarket.com) or if you’ve created one, enter here.

We’ve already featured Subway and Cunard and now we’re on the scout for the next campaign we think is a piece of “Trailblazing Mail”.

We’re not just looking for beautifully crafted work or earth-shattering results (though please do send us those). We’re also interested in broader criteria. 

Perhaps your campaign is an example of brilliant personalisation, targeting, storytelling, integration with digital or breaking the mould in your sector. Perhaps you’re using mail for the first time or for a new purpose that has proved successful - or surprising. 

We believe mail is having a moment, whether it’s direct mail, partially-addressed mail or door drops. A well-crafted, well-planned and well-targeted piece of tangible mail, to be held in the hand and read, quite possibly at leisure, now has the allure of some welcome me-time, away from online clatter and eyeball-straining screens. 

So surprise and delight us. And good luck!

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now