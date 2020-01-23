Gurjit Degun
MailOnline offsets 'benign' print performance with 17% digital ad growth

DMGT's ad revenue grew 9% year on year.

MailOnline: present in advertising events such as Cannes
Advertising growth at MailOnline more than offset the decline in print at parent company Daily Mail and General Trust in the three months to 31 December 2019.

The company’s first-quarter trading update, released today, said that advertising revenue grew 9% year on year across the Mail’s titles, with a 1% decline in print and 17% growth in MailOnline.

DMGT referred to print as a "benign market environment", adding: "MailOnline achieved strong growth as it continued to deliver high levels of engagement with the direct audience."

Circulation revenue dropped 6%, which "reflected expected volume reductions" and includes the i, which the group bought for £50m in November.

Overall, DMGT’s consumer media division, which also includes Metro, reported revenue growth of 2%.

DMGT chief executive Paul Zwillenberg said the company has performed in line with expectations over the first quarter with a "solid performance".

