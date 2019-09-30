Major League Baseball hosts food festival in London

Major League Baseball is taking over Street Feast's Hawker House in London to host a food festival with dishes commonly served at baseball stadiums.

The activation will feature batting cages, where guests can attempt to score a home run, and pitching cages, where they can see how well they can throw. There will also be a ball pit and a "hot dog" slide.

Dishes include the Arizona Diamondbacks churro dog, Boston Red Sox hot lobster roll and Los Angeles Dodgers smoked pork belly bao buns.

The event takes place on 5 and 6 October. The MLB has hosted similar experiences in New York and Los Angeles.