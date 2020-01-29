Major League Baseball partners Budweiser to promote game to UK fans

Major League Baseball has partnered Budweiser and restaurant chain Passyunk Avenue on an American-style bar and activity space in Westfield Stratford to promote the sport in the UK.

"Home run house", which opens on 6 February, will offer visitors a chance to try their hand at baseball in batting cages.

There will also be five large screens where people can watch MLB games.

The space, designed in conjunction with Budweiser, offers a place for people to purchase refreshments including beers, hot dogs and nachos.

It will also sell merchandise from the 30 MLB teams.