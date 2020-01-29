Fayola Douglas
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Major League Baseball partners Budweiser to promote game to UK fans

Fans can get active in batting cages.

MLB: merchandise will be available to buy
MLB: merchandise will be available to buy

Major League Baseball has partnered Budweiser and restaurant chain Passyunk Avenue on an American-style bar and activity space in Westfield Stratford to promote the sport in the UK.

"Home run house", which opens on 6 February, will offer visitors a chance to try their hand at baseball in batting cages. 

There will also be five large screens where people can watch MLB games.

The space, designed in conjunction with Budweiser, offers a place for people to purchase refreshments including beers, hot dogs and nachos.

It will also sell merchandise from the 30 MLB teams.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now