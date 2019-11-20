'Make your voice heard': industry urged to take part in creative culture audit

Brands with Values, a business performance consultancy, is seeking to probe the culture of agencies and marketing departments through a comprehensive audit designed to find out the desires, observations and motivations of creative professionals.

The Creative Industries Culture Index is based on the principles of Brands with Values’ Culture Decoder, a diagnostic tool designed to improve commercial performance by delving into organisations’ culture.

The initiative is being run in partnership with intermediary Oystercatchers and Campaign.

Adrian Walcott, managing director of Brands with Values, said: "Culture Decoder was designed to probe cultures in a transformative way by deciphering the values that underpin organisations. We are using it to shine a light on the most pertinent issues that affect culture in tangible and accessible ways whilst offering clarity as to how individuals and organisations can take robust action to drive happier, inclusive and more productive workplaces.

"Now our aim is to create the first-ever benchmark for the creative industry. This is the first comprehensive cultural index of its kind that will provide the industry with game-changing findings."

Walcott urged staff to "make your voice heard" and complete the survey, which takes about eight minutes, and pass on the link to colleagues because the more people who take part, the richer the findings will be. Everyone who participates will receive a complimentary copy of the findings.

A number of winners will also receive a free culture audit on their own organisation, together with information on how they benchmark.

Click here to complete the survey.

The results will be revealed by Campaign at the start of the year and discussed in more detail at the Oystercatchers Club event on 28 January.

For more information, contact grow@brandswithvalues.com or visit brandswithvalues.com.