Gemma Charles
Added 51 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

'Make your voice heard': industry urged to take part in creative culture audit

Benchmarking exercise is 'first of its kind'.

Creative Industries Culture Index: being run in partnership with Oystercatchers and Campaign
Creative Industries Culture Index: being run in partnership with Oystercatchers and Campaign

Brands with Values, a business performance consultancy, is seeking to probe the culture of agencies and marketing departments through a comprehensive audit designed to find out the desires, observations and motivations of creative professionals.

The Creative Industries Culture Index is based on the principles of Brands with Values’ Culture Decoder, a diagnostic tool designed to improve commercial performance by delving into organisations’ culture.

The initiative is being run in partnership with intermediary Oystercatchers and Campaign.

Adrian Walcott, managing director of Brands with Values, said: "Culture Decoder was designed to probe cultures in a transformative way by deciphering the values that underpin organisations. We are using it to shine a light on the most pertinent issues that affect culture in tangible and accessible ways whilst offering clarity as to how individuals and organisations can take robust action to drive happier, inclusive and more productive workplaces.

"Now our aim is to create the first-ever benchmark for the creative industry. This is the first comprehensive cultural index of its kind that will provide the industry with game-changing findings."

Walcott urged staff to "make your voice heard" and complete the survey, which takes about eight minutes, and pass on the link to colleagues because the more people who take part, the richer the findings will be. Everyone who participates will receive a complimentary copy of the findings.

A number of winners will also receive a free culture audit on their own organisation, together with information on how they benchmark.

Click here to complete the survey.

The results will be revealed by Campaign at the start of the year and discussed in more detail at the Oystercatchers Club event on 28 January. 

For more information, contact grow@brandswithvalues.com or visit brandswithvalues.com.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Five ways your brand can win consumer hearts and minds

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Social-media marketing update: it's complicated

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago
Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Campaign announces Publishing Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 19, 2019
How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

How Twitter helped bring a cult game back to life

Promoted

November 18, 2019