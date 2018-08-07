Maker's Mark brings bourbon to life with wax and wood workshops

The workshops are inspired by four key materials for Maker’s Mark – wheat, wax, paper and wood. For the wheat-focused one, bartenders will have the opportunity to create artisanal doughnuts using the same red winter wheat as Maker's Mark.

With the wax-focused workshop, bartenders can make their own scented candles, picking up the flavour profiles in Maker's Mark. At the Print Club in London, bartenders can personalise their own cocktail mats from paper with a range of screen-printing techniques. The wood workshop will enable bartenders to personalise and engrave their own bar tools to take back into their bars.

Susan Walkinshaw, brand manager at Maker’s Mark, said: "We wanted to take a step away from traditional on-trade training programmes, and deliver unique, hands-on experiences for bartenders. Our goal is for them to walk away with both a new-found skill and an appreciation of the craftsmanship behind Maker’s Mark."

Agency White Label is working with Edrington Beam-Suntory and Amanda Humphrey, Maker’s Mark UK brand diplomat to bring the sessions to life. The workshops kicked off on 6 August and are running throughout the remainder of 2018, in venues across London, Manchester, Bristol and Edinburgh.