It makes absolute sense for John Lewis to consign ‘Never knowingly undersold’ to history

It was a Eureka moment – one of many – in the history of the John Lewis Partnership.

In 1925 the Partnership’s founder John Spedan Lewis coined a three-word slogan to cement his business’ reputation for value: "Never knowingly undersold".

It’s a pledge that’s endured for nearly a century.

At first "NKU", as we call it internally, wasn’t meant to be customer facing. Spedan was a canny businessman and wanted to ensure his buyers purchased wholesale goods for his Peter Jones department store at the best price. Having a cap on the retail price while retaining profit margin meant they must extract the best value from suppliers. A happy spin-off was the customer-facing message, which helped John Lewis become one of the UK’s most trusted brands.

But now, in 2022, shopping has changed beyond recognition – and it makes absolute sense to consign it to history.

The reasons for doing so are compelling. One of the most important things I was taught while studying marketing is that businesses can never afford to take an “if ain’t broke, don’t fix it” attitude. It stifles innovation and prevents us from responding to change in the outside world and evolving customer needs.

Retail is changing rapidly. John Spedan Lewis could probably have counted his main competitors on one hand. But now we have a global online marketplace and our competitors will run into the thousands.

NKU has lost its relevance – and it’s time for us to seize the moment.

The reality is that less than 1% of customers actively used NKU last year, the vast majority don’t choose to shop with us because of it and, most tellingly, many think it’s gone already. We haven’t even used it in a marketing campaign for three years.

In its place, we’ll be offering a new, more inclusive approach to value, which will mean something to all our customers.

This year we’ll be investing £500m to offer our customers consistently great value. Our Anyday range – which is on average 20% cheaper than our other own brand ranges – will be extended. The brand has flown since launch, giving us real confidence that our customers want fantastic value without compromising on quality or style. We are also adding some dynamic but affordable brands to our stores and online.

Of course, we will continue monitoring competitor prices so that customers will still be able to trust ours – and the quality, style and service which are the hallmarks of John Lewis won't change. But we will now be able to offer great value and quality every day.

We are entering a new chapter, when we can lead on price, rather than follow, and we do so with real confidence for the future.

So – if Spedan were around today, would he be lamenting the demise of his slogan?

Somehow, I doubt it. Our founder was never afraid to shake things up. He was also a realist, conceding back in the 1940s that if NKU proved “to be impractical, we must give it up”.

I’m sure he would agree that the time has come to do just that – and to re-invent our approach to value for today’s customer.

Spedan proved he wasn’t afraid of taking radical steps – and a century after his Eureka moment, neither are we.

Claire Pointon is customer director of the John Lewis Partnership