The making of the ad: Aunt Bessie's 'Bring out the Bessie in you'

We go behind the scenes with St Luke's at the shoot of its new £5m campaign.

Aunt Bessie’s, the frozen-food brand now owned by Nomad Foods, the owner of Birds Eye, has launched a TV ad called "Bring out the Bessie in you" by St Luke's. Departing from its previous creative activity centred on the characters Margaret and Mabel, the spot follows a new hero, George, looking for some dinner-time inspiration.

Richard Denney, executive creative director at St Luke’s, said: "The ultimate goal is perfectly demonstrated in George, the hero of our film – that we can inspire dads, mums and everyone in the UK that work hard and need to cook good, honest food for their family."

Hannah Haas, marketing director at Aunt Bessie’s, explained that the decision to drop Margaret and Mabel was not taken lightly. She said: "We put Margaret and Mabel and our new creative into neuro-testing and the results we got back were completely clear that, whilst Margaret and Mabel have very high awareness, the emotional connection was really low with them."

