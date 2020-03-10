The making of the ad: Cadbury 'High and low'

Since Cadbury lauched its first Easter egg in 1875, the brand has been central to gifting rituals around the season. This year, Cadbury is looking at the traditional Easter egg hunt through a new lens.

"We’re trying to focus not on the excitement of finding the egg, but the excitement of giving it. We want our Easter campaign to be in line with our new brand idea, which is the spirit of generosity," Núria Antoja, marketing director, UK and Ireland, at Mondeléz International, said.

On Monday, Cadbury launched "High and low", created by VCCP. It tells the story of a grandfather hiding shiny purple eggs around his flat, finding places high and low for his young granddaughter and teenage grandson. The spot aims to encourages the nation to put time and effort into hiding an egg for someone, rather than simply handing one over.

Creative director Johnny Parker explained the idea behind the story: "Hunting is all about selfish behaviour; the hiding part is the generous part, which is what Cadbury is all about."

Creative director Chris Birch elaborated on the central character of the film, saying: "We’ve got a real guy who lives in a tower block, lives by himself; he’s not the trendiest guy, he’s not the youngest guy. We like to try and ground Cadbury in real British fabric of the nation, filmic look and stories, that you don’t often see in advertising."

Speaking about Cadbury and VCCP's partnership, Antoja commented: "We’ve been working with VCCP for more than two years now. Since the beginning of this partnership, there’s been a change in the brand idea – it’s going back to the roots of the brand and delivering this 'glass and a half' spirit."