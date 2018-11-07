The making of the ad: Cadbury 'Secret Santa'

The film, created by VCCP, cuts between people from every walk of life, all doing their best to deliver Cadbury chocolate, all the while hiding under behind Secret Santa mask.

Speaking to Campaign at an allotment in Walthamstow, a scene that makes it into the 60-second cinema version, Benazir Barlet-Batada, brand equity lead at Cadbury, said: "The new campaign is about giving just because, without expecting anything in return. This year we’ve gone back to our Cadbury roots, our global brand positioning, which is all about the spirit of generosity."

Darren Bailes, executive creative director at VCCP, said: "There’s no gloss, no special effects, there is no craziness involved, because we want it to feel real and relatable. The performances were just brilliant, just great performances, nothing showy, nothing too big, keep it nice and simple."