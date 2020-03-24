The making of the ad: Direct Line 'We're on it'

Direct Line and Saatchi & Saatchi London have launched a campaign featuring three popular licensed properties: RoboCop, Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Bumblebee from the Transformers franchise.

The action-packed ads feature each superhero rushing to the scene of a crisis (a plumbing emergency, a car accident and an office break-in), only to find that Direct Line has beaten them to it. They aim to demonstrate that no-one solves problems like Direct Line – not even these famous heroes.

The work was directed by two-time Oscar nominee Bryan Buckley, while high-end post-production lends the films a cinematic feel. Franki Goodwin, creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi, explained: "This wasn't about doing a low-rent version of these characters; this was a movie-level production."

On the decision to move on from the Winston Wolfe "fixer" campaign, she explained: "We wanted to make sure we left that campaign on a high and we needed to build further superiority into the brand."

The previous campaign, which ran for six years and saw Harvey Kietel reprise the role of The Wolf from Pulp Fiction, "was a fantastic vehicle for being the people who fixed everything without any fuss", Goodwin added.

"I think what this [latest] campaign will do is allow us to be a little bit more proactive in the problems that we might be able to solve and give us more flexibility to shape the brand around our identity, rather than the identity of a single character."

Wendy Moores, marketing director at Direct Line, outlined the aim of the new campaign: "We need to make sure we’re positioning ourselves not just as a brand that puts things right, but also proactively problem-solves for customers."

Moores said she hoped it would give Direct Line more scope to address future problems that may arise in the insurance landscape. She continued: "The world is moving on and the insurance landscape is definitely changing. With the new campaign, we have much more licence to address problems that we haven’t even thought of yet that customers may need solving in the future."