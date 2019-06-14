Martha Llewellyn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

The making of the ad: The end of the FCA's Arnie head

Campaign goes behind the scenes with M&C Saatchi at the shoot of its latest FCA campaign.

The Financial Conduct Authority's two-year campaign by M&C Saatchi to highlight the deadline to claim for missold payment protection insurance comes to a finale in the next few months with a series of ads that kicked off yesterday

The final instalment, which will run until the PPI deadline on 29 August, features an animatronic likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger urging consumers to "take action before it’s too late. Do it now!"

M&C Saatchi creative directors Dom Moira and Kieron Roe originally devised the campaign. They spoke to Campaign on set in Thamesmead, south-east London.

Moira explained: "The first campaign was all about awareness and snapping people into action; the second phase of the campaign, Arnie went back in time to inform people what kind of products that they might have PPI on." 

Roe continued: "This campaign, with the August deadline in sight – it’s just all about ramping up the pressure."

Emma Stranack, head of business and consumer communications at the FCA, said: "We’re really pleased with how it’s performed. We’ve had a massive increase in awareness of the deadline, understanding of PPI and over three million people have visited the FCA website."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

"Without a people-first commitment, you cannot succeed"

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
AGENCY
Great work makes waves - and Britain makes great work

Great work makes waves - and Britain makes great work

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
How to unpick the client-agency relationship

How to unpick the client-agency relationship

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
If creativity fuels growth, who's fuelling creativity?

If creativity fuels growth, who's fuelling creativity?

Promoted

June 14, 2019