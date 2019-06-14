The making of the ad: The end of the FCA's Arnie head

The Financial Conduct Authority's two-year campaign by M&C Saatchi to highlight the deadline to claim for missold payment protection insurance comes to a finale in the next few months with a series of ads that kicked off yesterday.

The final instalment, which will run until the PPI deadline on 29 August, features an animatronic likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger urging consumers to "take action before it’s too late. Do it now!"

M&C Saatchi creative directors Dom Moira and Kieron Roe originally devised the campaign. They spoke to Campaign on set in Thamesmead, south-east London.

Moira explained: "The first campaign was all about awareness and snapping people into action; the second phase of the campaign, Arnie went back in time to inform people what kind of products that they might have PPI on."

Roe continued: "This campaign, with the August deadline in sight – it’s just all about ramping up the pressure."

Emma Stranack, head of business and consumer communications at the FCA, said: "We’re really pleased with how it’s performed. We’ve had a massive increase in awareness of the deadline, understanding of PPI and over three million people have visited the FCA website."