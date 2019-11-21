The making of the ad: Loewe's surreal stop-motion Christmas fantasy

Stop-motion animation and the world of English ceramicist William De Morgan are at the heart of Loewe's Christmas extravaganza, "An otter's tale".

Nina Gantz, who directed the piece through Blinkink, said the aim was to make "a Christmas ad that defied all clichés and to bring William De Morgan's world to life".

Both the film and the capsule collection that it promotes are inspired by De Morgan, a prominent artist in the Arts and Crafts movement known for his technical skills and fantastical designs.

"It's a really wonderful, inspirational and strange world, so it was a pretty cool brief to get," Gantz added.

The spot mixes stop-motion creatures and live-action models wearing the collection. Gantz drew inspiration from films from the 1970s and 1980s that combined these two elements.