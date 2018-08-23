Gurjit Degun
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Malaysia Airlines creates food experience with Gizzi Erskine

Malaysia Airlines is creating a culinary event with top chefs including Gizzi Erskine at Canary Wharf.

Erskine: chef and food writer
The "Malaysia Airlines taste tour" takes place on 13 September, and will include food from Erskine, Hawksmoor’s Richard H Turner, Breddos Tacos’ Nud Dudhia and Chris Whitney, and Jimmy Garcia, who creates food experiences.

The chefs have all travelled to Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu and Penang in Malaysia to pick up inspiration for their dishes.

Visitors will also be in with a chance to win a holiday to Malaysia, as well as finding out more about travelling to the country.

Malaysia Airlines is working with Penang Tourism, Sabah Tourism, Shangri-La Rasa Ria and Shangri-La Rasa Sayang to host the experience.

Richard De Villa, Malaysia Airlines’ marketing manager for the UK & Europe, said: "We are delighted to bring these celebrated chefs together to showcase Malaysia’s world-famous cuisine. We look forward to bringing Malaysia’s richness and diversity to the heart of Canary Wharf and welcoming the lucky ticket winners onboard."

