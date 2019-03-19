Gurjit Degun
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Maldon Sea Salt and Absolute Radio tour UK to find best chippie

Bush & Richie will travel around the country.

Maldon Sea Salt and Absolute Radio tour UK to find best chippie

Maldon Salt Company has partnered Bauer Media’s Absolute Radio to kick off a tour around the UK to find the best fish-and-chip shop.

Presenters Andy Bush and Richie Frith will travel to numerous chippes as part of "The hometime chip shop tour with Maldon Salt" this week.

Absolute Radio listeners have been nominating their favourite chippe as well as suggesting what makes the perfect chip.

The campaign will be supported by radio, digital and social media activity. The winning shop will win an ad created by Absolute Radio and a trophy designed by listeners.

The partnership was brokered by The Village Communications.

Steve Osborne, managing director of Maldon Salt, said: "Perfect seasoning is as good as it gets for fish and chips. Being a British family business since 1882, we glow with pride over traditions, so partnering with Absolute Radio on 'The hometime chip shop tour' was the perfect fit. It has been the ultimate experience to celebrate the heritage of this nation and Britain’s favourite dish."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Win an Apple Watch worth £279! Have your say in Haymarket's 2019 Annual Jobs Survey

Win an Apple Watch worth £279! Have your say in Haymarket's 2019 Annual Jobs Survey

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago
How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape

How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape

Promoted

Added 24 hours ago
Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Local vs Global: What does the future look like for TV?

Promoted

March 13, 2019
4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

4 ways to be innovative: Coca-Cola, HarperCollins, British Gas and Missguided

Promoted

March 13, 2019