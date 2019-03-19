Maldon Sea Salt and Absolute Radio tour UK to find best chippie

Maldon Salt Company has partnered Bauer Media’s Absolute Radio to kick off a tour around the UK to find the best fish-and-chip shop.

Presenters Andy Bush and Richie Frith will travel to numerous chippes as part of "The hometime chip shop tour with Maldon Salt" this week.

Absolute Radio listeners have been nominating their favourite chippe as well as suggesting what makes the perfect chip.

The campaign will be supported by radio, digital and social media activity. The winning shop will win an ad created by Absolute Radio and a trophy designed by listeners.

The partnership was brokered by The Village Communications.

Steve Osborne, managing director of Maldon Salt, said: "Perfect seasoning is as good as it gets for fish and chips. Being a British family business since 1882, we glow with pride over traditions, so partnering with Absolute Radio on 'The hometime chip shop tour' was the perfect fit. It has been the ultimate experience to celebrate the heritage of this nation and Britain’s favourite dish."