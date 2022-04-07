Fayola Douglas
Malfy 'transports' gin lovers to the Amalfi coast

Gin brand hosts pop-up culinary experience with a cocktail masterclass.

Malfy: drinks will be served under a scented lemon grove
Pernod Ricard gin brand Malfy is opening a pop-up that will help visitors "escape" to the shores of the Amalfi coast.

During a one-hour experience, open for three days from 22 April, guests will sample three bespoke cocktails as they journey through the Italian inspired space. Each day "Escape to a Malfy world" is open from midday-9pm, the experience offers three slots each hour with 10 guests per session.

The experience at Protein Studios in Shoreditch begins with a zesty Malfy con Limone Gin & Tonic that will be savoured while surrounded by a scented lemon grove. Guests will then step into the Malfy speedboat for a photo moment.

Next is an Aperitivo Hour where visitors will drink a Malfy Gin Rosa Amalfi Sunset Spritz, which will be enjoyed alongside a selection of Italian small plates. A mandolin player will be performing against an Italian backdrop and a softly lit setting sun.

Then it is on to an adventure on the Piazza, where there will be a cocktail masterclass with Malfy Gin ambassador Fabiola Falasca. Guests will learn how to make a sorbet-style Malfy con Arancia Sgroppino cocktail underneath a star-filled skylight.

Lastly, there is a chance to say arrivederci to the Italian coast with an alfresco finish in the flower-filled terrace cocktail bar, where there will be a range of Malfy cocktails on offer and gifts to purchase.

Bearded Kitten is delivering the project.

