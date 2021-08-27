Malibu brings the beach to east London

Pernod Ricard brand Malibu is creating a "staycation" destination by setting up a beach resort in east London.

The "Malibu funshine holiday resort", open this Saturday and Sunday (28-29 August), will be hosted by Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and aims to satisfy those hit by last-minute holiday cancellations.

Potts has been appointed as head rep over the two days to bring vacation vibes to the resort, which will be located at The Truman Brewery. Guests can enjoy a heated pool, Malibu cocktails and music from HunsNet. There will also be a tanning station, "summer fling" photo booth and temporary tattoo parlour.

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "With changing travel rules, channelling those summer holiday vibes has been challenging, so we've come up with a way to make dreams of sipping cocktails by the pool with your besties come true – without the jet lag.

"The 'Malibu funshine holiday resort' will bring the best bits of that summer 'vacay' Brits have been craving to London, and fans of the brand can enjoy some 'funshine' moments as we deliver the true taste of summer."

The weekend event is being supported by influencer activity to engage with the Gen Z audience that Malibu is targeting. Pernod Ricard aims to capitalise on the brand's rising popularity, with off-trade value growth of 26.5% for Malibu in the year to June 2021, according to AC Nielsen.

In June Malibu hosted a photography pop-up inspired by typical summer scenes.