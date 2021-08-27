Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Malibu brings the beach to east London

Ibiza Weekender star David Potts will be the resort's head rep.

David Potts: will bring vacation vibes to Malibu resort at The Truman Brewery
David Potts: will bring vacation vibes to Malibu resort at The Truman Brewery

Pernod Ricard brand Malibu is creating a "staycation" destination by setting up a beach resort in east London.

The "Malibu funshine holiday resort", open this Saturday and Sunday (28-29 August), will be hosted by Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and aims to satisfy those hit by last-minute holiday cancellations.

Potts has been appointed as head rep over the two days to bring vacation vibes to the resort, which will be located at The Truman Brewery. Guests can enjoy a heated pool, Malibu cocktails and music from HunsNet. There will also be a tanning station, "summer fling" photo booth and temporary tattoo parlour.

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK, said: "With changing travel rules, channelling those summer holiday vibes has been challenging, so we've come up with a way to make dreams of sipping cocktails by the pool with your besties come true – without the jet lag.

"The 'Malibu funshine holiday resort' will bring the best bits of that summer 'vacay' Brits have been craving to London, and fans of the brand can enjoy some 'funshine' moments as we deliver the true taste of summer."

The weekend event is being supported by influencer activity to engage with the Gen Z audience that Malibu is targeting. Pernod Ricard aims to capitalise on the brand's rising popularity, with off-trade value growth of 26.5% for Malibu in the year to June 2021, according to AC Nielsen. 

In June Malibu hosted a photography pop-up inspired by typical summer scenes. 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now