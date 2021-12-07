Malibu creates Caribbean Christmas with regional activations

Pernod Ricard's coconut rum brand Malibu is letting consumers know it's not just for summer by running Christmas activations.

Guests are invited to have a "very Malibu Christmas" with festive serves at its winter pop-up, touring Cardiff on 11 December and Liverpool on 18 December.

Guests can sample a Pina Colada, Malibu Hot Chocolate or a Watermelon Snow-Jito, before stepping into an oversized advent calendar to find out whether they have been naughty or nice this year. Prizes for those on the "nice" list range from branded glassware to a bar tab at restaurant Las Iguanas and items from its new festive fashion range.

The fashion range is also available to purchase online for a limited time from 7 December. Observing that Google searches for "90s fashion" rose by 205% over the past three months, Malibu's "cosy on-trend collection" gives summer accessories a festive twist. Consisting of furry bucket hats, fluffy stockings and faux fur sliders, each piece in the range has been inspired by Malibu's familiar white bottle. Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr and influencers This Is Amina and Emma's Rectangle modelled the collection.

Bearded Kitten will be delivering the advent calendar activity, and Instinct PR concieved and will be delivering the fashion collection.

Marnie Corrigan, brand director at Pernod Ricard UK said: "Last Christmas didn't turn out as expected for many, so this year, Malibu is making Christmas extra fun and we're encouraging everyone to liberate the summer mindset even in the colder months. Our new collection of accessories and festive pop-up are an extension of Malibu's 'Let the funshine' campaign, which is about embracing the fun side of life, no matter what happens. By tapping into Gen-Z's obsession with all things 90s and creating our first-ever line of Christmas merchandise, we're giving fans of the brand the perfect present to treat themselves or their friends to this holiday season."

Malibu launched its "Let the funshine" campaign with a series of short films by Virtue Worldwide in July 2021. The campaign depicted a group of friends who don't let small things stop them from enjoying the summer vibes.