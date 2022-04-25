Malibu embraces the summer mindset with a global brand refresh

Malibu has created a new global brand positioning with the help of Wieden & Kennedy London.

The rum brand has introduced the “Do whatever tastes good” platform with a high-energy campaign celebrating all things summer, no matter what time of year, called “Welcome to Malibu”.

Created by Katy Edelsten, Rachel Clancy, Aleks Atanasovski and Hannah Young, the campaign will hit all key markets, including US and Europe.

“Welcome to Malibu” will also run across online, digital, out-of-home and in-store, complete with gifs, stickers and behind the scenes content for social media.

A colourful 90-second film, directed by Dave Meyers, follows the hero character on a trip through a fun and psychedelic world.

Clad in Western gear, the character travels from a sun-soaked garden party to a vibrant pizza parlour, all on her sentient coconut horse, encountering people from all walks of life doing what they love.

The spot ends with the tagline “Do whatever tastes good” as the brand refresh encourages rum lovers to embrace the summer mindset all year round.

“The exciting thing about this campaign is that it reframes the traditional summer Malibu occasion from a time and place to a mindset you can find anytime,” Johan Radojewski, vice president of global marketing, explained.

“By inviting our consumers to 'Do whatever tastes good' we are capturing the spirit of summer and making it relevant all year round. Giving our audience permission to enjoy whatever it is that they like, whenever they like.”

W&K creatives, Edelsten and Clancy, said: “Like a perfect pop track or your cushiest velour sweatpants, Malibu is unashamedly mainstream and deliciously uncomplicated.

“Our brief was to move Malibu beyond the confines of sun loungers and coconut cups, so we created an entire magical, musical world – which still has a prominent role for coconuts, don’t you worry.”

They added: “Malibu is a place where summer is a mindset, residents serve all sunshine and no shade, and where we invite all who visit us to ‘Do whatever tastes good’.”