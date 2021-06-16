Malibu hosts an immersive photography pop-up

Pernod Ricard's Malibu is hosting an immersive photography pop-up inspired by summer scenes and Malibu cocktails.

Upon entering the "#LetTheFunshine" space, guests can select a can of Malibu in pineapple, cola or piña colada.

Each immersive photo station hut spotlights a key summer moment. There is a waterside destination complete with props, a typical summer barbecue, where guests can cook up a storm, and 4D Malibu coconut-and watermelon-inspired sets.

Visitors can order a Strawberry Spritz, a Passion Fruit Daiquiri, or Malibu Pina Colada, before getting a photo behind a Tiki Trailer Bar photo wall.

The pop up at London's Truman Brewery is open for 5 days from 30 June.

"#LetTheFunshine" experience photos can be shared on social for a chance of winning a table at a Revolution summer brunch event in August.

Every guest will leave with a voucher for a pina colada at any UK Revolutions Bar, valid between 8-11 July in celebration of National Pina Colada Day.

Firecracker worked alongside Pernod Ricard to deliver the project.